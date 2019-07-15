



Scotland U21 men won their opening game of Men’s U21 EuroHockey Championship II 6-1 against Portugal in Plzen Litice, Czech Republic. Cammy Golden bagged a hat-trick; his brother Jamie Golden scored one; as did David Nairn and Struan Walker.





Portugal opened the scoring early when Vasco Ribeiro converted a penalty corner to make it 1-0.



Scotland dominated the match and soon equalised when Jamie Golden smashed home a penalty corner to make it 1-1.



Then the Scots went in front; Andrew McConnell powered forward down the right and picked out David Nairn who made it 2-1 from close range.



In the third quarter the Scots began to turn the screw with David Nairn and Cammy Golden probing around the Portuguese D.



Scotland furthered their advantage from a penalty corner, Cammy Golden launched a drag flick into the roof of the net to make it 3-1 for Scotland. It was a sublime effort and the goalkeeper could do absolutely nothing about it.



Jack Jamieson was then denied by the leg guards of the goalkeeper as Scotland went searching for a fourth.



The fourth goal would come when Struan Walker pounced on an error, thundered into the Portugal D, and clinically fizzed the ball into the bottom right corner for 4-1.



Cammy Golden struck his second and Scotland’s fifth from a nice penalty corner routine; a dummy and pass gave Golden the time to pick his spot in the top right corner for 5-1.



Minutes later it was a hat-trick for Cammy Golden when he forced the ball home through the goalkeeper to make it 6-1.



Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “It was a slow start for us, and going a goal behind wasn’t ideal, but the boys dealt with it well and our quality came through as the match went on. It was a bit of a challenge not seeing Portugal play before today but we did well to work them out and win the match.



“It was a really good team performance and also really nice to have the forwards on the score sheet. Russia will be a tough game; they have some good individual players and won’t make it easy for us. We have a lot to build on and are looking forward to the next match.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release