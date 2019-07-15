EuroHockey Junior Championship Women 2019 - Day 2
Valencia, Spain
Results
14 Jul 2019 17:45 NED v FRA (Pool A) 6 - 0
14 Jul 2019 19:00 ESP v RUS (Pool A) 4 - 2
Fixtures (GMT +2)
15 Jul 2019 09:00 GER v BLR (Pool B)
15 Jul 2019 15:30 ENG v BEL (Pool B
15 Jul 2019 20:00 IRL v NED (Pool A)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|6
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|3
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|France
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0