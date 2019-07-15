



Scotland women were defeated by a late Deidre Duke goal as Ireland won the second of three matches 1-0 in Stormont. The matches against the World Cup silver medalists are preparation games for Scotland who play in Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow on 4-10 August.





Top ten ranked Ireland are also deep into preparations for competing in the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp. The previous meeting in the series between the two saw Ireland win 2-0 with second half strikes. Scotland are missing several players including Charlotte Watson; Sarah Robertson and Amy Costello who are all playing for GB Women in Japan.



The contest was a midfield duel for portions of the match with two committed defences working hard. Scotland rotated their goalkeepers and both Amy Gibson and Nicola Cochrane made some excellent saves in the match to prevent Ireland from taking the lead.



Sarah Jamieson was having a good impact on the game for Scotland and threatened the Irish net with some play in the D. Emily Dark also looked sharp but solid Ireland defending prevented the Scot from a clean strike at goal.



After Ireland had played a good third quarter, Scotland went searching for a winner in the fourth but were caught out by an Ireland counter. With six minutes remaining Ireland grabbed the lead through a goal by Deirdre Duke.



Scotland Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “It was a good performance today. We tried playing with a slightly different press for this match and it really limited the amount of chances Ireland had. I’d like to see us create more chances for ourselves but we had our moments, particularly towards the end of the game, and have to give Ireland credit for some good defending.



“It was a good run-out; we have a day now to reassess and plan what we’ll try out for the final match. Kerry-Anne Hastings and Heather Howie are joining the squad for the last match – we’ll rest Robyn Collins and Louise Campbell who are managing injuries. We’re looking forward to the last game.”



