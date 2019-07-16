The former Indian Hockey player, Dhanraj Pillay has immensely contributed to sports in India.





Dhanraj Pillay has scored around 170 goals in his playing days (Image Credit: Twitter)



The former Indian Hockey player, Dhanraj Pillay has immensely contributed to sports in India. Dhanraj, who led India during his prime days has won many titles for the country. His contribution on and off the field will always be remembered by the nation. Dhanraj his still associated with the sport and continues to share pivotal experience with players.





On his 51st birthday, here are some interesting facts that you should know:

Dhanraj Pillay made his international hockey debut in 1989 in Allwyn Asia Cup

Dhanraj Pillay played over 330 international matches for India. The Indian Hockey Federation didn't keep an official record of his goals, but according to what he remembers, he scored around 170 goals in his career.

Dhanraj Pillay became the only player to set a trend of number four, with four Olympics, four World Cups, four Champion Trophies and four Asian Games

In 1998 at Bangkok Asian Games, Pillay was the highest goal scorer of the tournament.

In the 1994 World Cup at Sydney, Dhanraj Pillay was the only Indian player who was included in the World Eleven side

Dhanraj Pillay was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in the year 1999-2000

Under Pillay's captaincy, India won 1998 Asian Games and 2003 Asia Cup

Pillay became the player of the tournament in the 2002 Champions Trophy which was held in Germany

Dhanraj Pillay was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in the year 2000

Journalist, Sundeep Misra, wrote a biography on Pillay titled, 'Forgive Me Amma'

Currently, Dhanraj Pillay is the manager of Indian Hockey team and is also a member of ad hoc committee of Indian Hockey Federation.

