By Washington Onyango





Strathmore University's Gilly Okumu in action at City Park. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Butali Warriors and Strathmore University Scorpions are 2019 Kenyan Nakuru Open champions.





Also referred to as the Betty Tioni Memorial festival, the 8-aside hockey tournament was held at Nakuru Hockey Club over the weekend, where over 30 teams took part.



It was supported by Greensteds International School and the Kenya Hockey Union, Nakuru.



Butali thrashed Holden Hockey Club 3-1 through Amos Barkibir and Calvin Kanu’s double to emerge winners in men’s category while Strathmore (Green) saw off United States International University (USIU B) 2-0 to lift the women’s trophy.



Speaking to the Standard Sports, Butali Warriors’ coach Denis Owoka praised his charges, while paying tribute to Tioni, whom he described as a versatile player who left a mark in the sport.



“I am happy the team had a good show because it was a good exposure for the players and the team as a whole. We want to keep improving in our league matches,” said Owoka.



“She remains an inspiration to most for the upcoming young players. She left a mark in the history of hockey in Kenya and to participate in this tournament is to honour her. ”



USIU B defeated USIU Mashujaa 2-1 to win men’s silver while USIU A defeated Strathmore Orange 2-0 to finish third in the women’s category. Betty Tioni Memorial tournament is an annual event that began in 2015 and is held in the memory of the former Kenya international and Telkom Orange hockey striker, who died in February, 2014.



The Standard Digital