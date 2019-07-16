

Caoimhe Perdue attempts to block. Pic: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Ireland’s youth teams felt the Oranje heat as they endured five losses to the Dutch powerhouses in Valencia and Eindhoven on Monday.





For the Under-21 women, they made life difficult for long periods, frustrating the tournament favourites who could not find a similar fluidity that did for France a day earlier.



Pien Dicke did get the Dutch on the board in the sixth minute from a corner rebound but that was the only goal of the first half as the likes of Jane Kilpatrick, Hannah McLoughlin and Ellen Curran put in big stints.



Freeke Moes did extend the advantage early in the second half and fellow senior international Yibbi Jansen added another with a corner rocket in the 41st minute.



Siofra O’Brien got one back from McLoughlin’s ball into the D in the final quarter to reduce the gap to 3-1 but Jansen and Nina van den Marel closed out a 5-1 Dutch win.



Ireland have a rest day on Tuesday before facing into a key pair of games against Spain and France where they will need to get points on the board to have a chance of avoiding a bottom three finish.



In Eindhoven, the Irish Under-16 girls took the lead via Mount Mercy’s Leah O’Shea in the first half against the Dutch and were level up to the fourth quarter.



But goals from Trijntje Beljaars, Jill Niessen and Pheline Verhoeven saw the Dutch pull clear in the closing stages.



For the Under-18s, Bente van der Veldt scored a hat trick for the Dutch in a 4-0 success against Ireland.



On the boys side, the Irish Under-16s put in a strong performance but did not quite get the rub of the green against the Dutch in a 3-1 defeat.



Casper van der Veen slid in to open the scoring, Hidde Wunderink and Miles Bukkens made it 3-0 before Banbridge man Eddie Rowe got his third goal of the week.



Ireland also hit the post and created a number of good chances in an excellent second half performance.





Erin Getty in control. Pic: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



The Under-18s lost 5-0 to the Eindhoven hosts with first half goals from Sam Figge, Chuck Caupain and Guus Jansen putting the game beyond reach at the interval.



In Litice, the Under-21 men are back in action in their second EuroHockey Junior Championships in Litice when they take on the Czech hosts at 5pm (Irish time). The Czechs lost their opening game to Turkey 3-1.



Women



Senior international (Tuesday): Ireland v Scotland, 11am, Stormont



EuroHockey Junior Championships (Valencia), Pool A: Ireland 1 (S O’Brien) Netherlands 5 (Y Jansen 2, P Dicke, F Moes, N van den Marel)



Under-18 Six Nations: Ireland 0 Netherlands 4



Under-16 Six Nations: Ireland 1 (L O’Shea) Netherlands 4



Men



Under-18 Six Nations: Ireland 0 Netherlands 5



Under-16 Six Nations: Ireland 1 (E Rowe) Netherlands 3



EuroHockey Junior Championships II (Litice), Pool A: Ireland v Czech Republic, 5pm (Irish time)



