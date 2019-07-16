



Scotland U21 Women beat Czech Republic 2-0 in their second match of U21 Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Alanya, Turkey. The Scots are now on four points from two matches and are top of Pool B on goal difference.





A good start to the match by Scotland saw them score an early goal on their first attack of the game. The Scots worked their way into the D and hesitant defending was punished by Lunjika Nyirenda who slipped it low against the backboard to make it 1-0.



The Scots had an excellent chance to double their advantage in the second quarter but the Czech goalkeeper was out quick to narrow the angle and block the shot with her leg guards.



Georgia Jones did increase Scotland’s lead a short time later; she sped into the Czech D from the left and slid a low shot past the goalkeeper and in for 2-0.



Czech Republic had a real go in the third quarter but Scotland put in a great shift in defence. Cailin Hart had a great game; she pulled off many solid blocks including one outstanding block on the line to deny a certain goal.



Jess Buchanan made a number of excellent saves on occasion that the Czechs broke through the Scotland defence.



The effort put into the match by the Czechs seemed to wear them out and Scotland played a counter attack game. Lexi Sabatelli thought she’d added a third goal when she hit the net at a penalty corner rebound but the ball hit a shin in the build-up and the goal was ruled out.



The match ended 2-0 to Scotland and puts them in a good position going into the final pool match.



Scotland U21 Women’s Assistant Coach Keith Smith said, “This was a really intelligent and mature performance today and every player on the pitch for us put in a great performance. The players worked hard, snuffed out any danger, and added goals to their game today.



“We’re off to a good start and have found our feet in this competition. There was good progress made from yesterday’s match, which is really pleasing, and we’re looking forward to the last pool match on Wednesday.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release