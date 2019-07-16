



Scotland U21 men put in a blistering performance as they bagged five goals against Russia to win 5-2 in Men’s U21 EuroHockey Championship II. The Scots are top of Pool B with maximum points and a healthy goal difference with one pool match left to play.





It was a tight start to the match but Scotland always had an air of confidence in their performance.



It proved true when Cammy Golden scored the opening goal of the game to put Scotland 1-0 ahead midway through the second quarter. An excellent counter attack was rounded off by the forward to put the Scots in the lead.



Golden then added a second just after half time with a neat close range finish after some tidy play by Struan Walker. 2-0.



Russia pulled one back from a penalty corner routine that was deflected in low at the right post to pull it back to 2-1.



Scotland looked the fresher team as the match continued and enjoyed good possession. They always looked the more dangerous out of the two.



A series of chances to kill the game went Scotland’s way. A Cammy Golden penalty corner zipped past the left post. Then he won the ball on the right, dribbled into the D and unleashed a powerful shot but the goalkeeper saved with his leg guards



Early in the final quarter there was a Scottish onslaught on the Russian goal and only some acrobatic goalkeeping could keep out a third goal.



Scotland’s third goal came five minutes from the end from a penalty corner routine. Cammy Golden injected for his brother Jamie and the resulting drag flick launched into the right corner of the net for 3-0.



Then in a flash it was 4-0. Scotland charged down the Russian restart, won the ball and sent David Nairn speeding down the right. Nairn clinically picked out the far corner of the net for the fourth goal.



Russia pulled one back with two minutes remaining but Scotland immediately broke forward from the restart and Andrew McConnell slid in to make it 5-2 with ninety seconds remaining.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “That was an important win and a really good performance. We had great energy and our attitude throughout the match was very positive. It was disappointing to lose the second goal but the reaction of the players to go forward and score again right away was excellent.



“We had some moments of real quality in the match from players like Cammy Golden, Struan Walker, and Andy McConnell – it was great to see McConnell get his goal at the end. It’s a well-earned day off now and prep for the Italy game.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release