EuroHockey Junior Championship II (Women) 2019 - Day 2
Alanya, Turkey
Results
15 Jul 2019 WAL v AUT (Pool B) 1 - 0
15 Jul 2019 CZE v SCO (Pool B) 0 - 2
Fixtures (GMT +3)
16 Jul 2019 15:45 POL v ITA (Pool A)
16 Jul 2019 18:00 UKR v TUR (Pool A)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Turkey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Wales
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Austria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0