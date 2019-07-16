EuroHockey Junior Championship II (Men) 2019 - Day 2
Plzeň Litice, Czech Republic
Results
15 Jul 2019 POR v ITA (Pool B) 0 - 6
15 Jul 2019 RUS v SCO (Pool B) 2 - 5
Fixtures (GMT +2)
16 Jul 2019 15:45 BLR v TUR (Pool A)
16 Jul 2019 18:00 CZE v IRL (Pool A)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Turkey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|3
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|6
|2
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|4
|Portugal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|-11
|0