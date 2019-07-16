

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Spain’s women lead the way in the women’s EuroHockey Junior Championships in Valencia with two wins from two, fighting back from a goal behind both times.





On Saturday, they beat France 3-1 after trailing at half-time to a Sarah Pyrtek goal. But second half goals from Patricia Alvarez, Laura Barrios and Constanza Amundson turned things around.



On Sunday evening, Russia went one up via Mariia Bordolimova in the sixth minute before Alvarez levelled before the end of the first quarter and Isabel Zaldua put them in front soon after.



Bordolimova put Russia back on level terms ar 2-2 before half-time and it stayed close all the way until the last 10 minutes before Alvarez and Laura Barrios netted to make it 4-2 at the end.



It leaves Spain on six points with Russia with three points out of six after their 1-0 win over Ireland. The Netherlands also showed their quality with a 6-0 win over France on Sunday to start their campaign in style, built on two early goals from Nina van der Marel before Yibbi Jansen and Felice Albers also got two each.



The four remaining sides will get their campaigns underway on Monday with Germany facing Belarus while England play Belgium. Ireland play the Dutch in the other game on Monday.



The men’s competition also starts with Germany facing France, the Netherlands taking on Austria, England meeting Poland and Belgium are up against Spain.



Euro Hockey League media release