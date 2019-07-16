EuroHockey Junior Championship Women 2019 - Day 3
Valencia, Spain
Results
15 Jul 2019 GER v BLR (Pool B) 4 - 1
15 Jul 2019 ENG v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 1
15 Jul 2019 IRL v NED (Pool A) 1 - 5
Fixtures (GMT +2)
16 Jul 2019 11:15 RUS v FRA (Pool A
16 Jul 2019 15:30 BEL v BLR (Pool B)
16 Jul 2019 17:45 GER v ENG (Pool B)
Live streaming on https://www.eurohockeytv.org/en-int/schedule
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|6
|2
|Spain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|5
|France
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0