By Jugjet Singh





Luck has always deserted Malaysia, so it’s better that this time they rely on brains and brawn to break their Olympic jinx. -- NSTP Archive



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hired Dutchman Roelant Oltmans after a disastrous performance in the final of the Indonesia Asian Games last year.





Oltmans, in turn, brought in professional help from the Netherlands in retired penalty corner specialist Taeke Taekema and goalkeepers coach Martijn Drijver.



Later, former Australian international Michael McCann was brought in to coach the Malaysian forwards.



When asked whether the addition of the three professional coaches will help Malaysia qualify for next year’s Olympics, Oltmans said it will all depend on the luck of the draw for the final two-leg qualifier.



“Their assistance did make a difference to the team, but the stints were too short to make a big difference.



“But still, every little aspect is important to achieve our goal.



“However, in the end, the ‘luck of the draw’ will be the final decider,” said Oltmans.



But sadly, luck has never sided Malaysia in the Olympic qualifiers since the 2000 Sydney edition.



By luck, Oltmans meant Malaysia, going by their World No 12th ranking, might be paired against Germany (seventh), New Zealand (eighth), Spain (ninth) or Canada (10th) in a two-match final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.



In last year’s Asian Games final, Malaysia lost 3-1 in a shootout to Japan after a 6-6 draw in regulation time, which denied them the sole Olympic spot.



The Malaysians blew away a 5-2 lead in that match.



In the 2004 Athens Olympic qualifier, which offered six spots, in Madrid, the national team finished fifth in their group and 10th overall.



They were humiliated 4-2 by an ill-prepared Poland in the classification match for ninth position then.



Luck was not on Malaysia’s side again in the 2008 Beijing Olympic qualifiers in Japan.



With Germany in the fray, Malaysia, then under coach Sarjit Singh, played Japan to decide one of the two finalists.



Malaysia took a 3-1 lead then, and the usual ‘what could go wrong syndrome’ sunk in.



Japan fought back and scored their second goal off Tomonori Ono’s thigh before they equalised a minute before the final hooter.



For the record, Germany went on to not only win the qualifiers in Japan but also the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.



It was the same at the Dublin Olympic qualifier as well as the Antwerp Olympic qualifier where luck deserted Malaysia again.



The MHC will be spending about RM600,000 to send the national team to Europe and Japan to prepare for the final round of qualifiers.



Luck has always deserted Malaysia, so it’s better that this time they rely on brains and brawn to break their Olympic jinx.



Captain Shukri Mutalib, for one, is ready.



“We must show in this Tour of Europe and Japan (beginning July 21) that we are no pushovers, and later display the same attitude in the two-match qualifier, no matter who we are paired against,” said Shukri.



Meanwhile, the national men and women’s indoor teams won their respective matches in the Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand yesterday.



The men thrashed Bangladesh 6-0 while women defeated Singapore 4-0.



New Straits Times