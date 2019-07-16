angladesh will face their toughest contest against the reigning champions Iran today before playing their last two games against Philippines and hosts Thailand on July 17 and 18 respectively







Bangladesh Indoor hockey team began their debut Indoor Hockey Asia Cup campaign with a thrashing 6-0 defeat against three-time runners-up Malaysia in Chunburi, Thailand Monday.





The six-a-side indoor hockey game is played with 20-minute halves. Malaysia, who are participating in the event for seventh times, scored four goals within the opening half thanks to Yaacob Shafiq for two goals (penalty corner in the 2nd and penalty stroke in the 20th minute) and Mohd Faridzul (5’) and Silverius Shello (15’) for one field goal each.



Faridzul added another in the 37th minute while Omar Firdaus scored the last one two minutes later. Bangladesh will face their toughest contest against the reigning champions Iran today before playing their last two games against Philippines and hosts Thailand on July 17 and 18 respectively.



Dhaka Tribune