Women's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 1 and 2
Chonburi (THA)
Results
15 Jul 2019 MAS v SGP (Pool B) 4 - 0 (2 - 0
15 Jul 2019 UZB v NEP (Pool A) 9 - 0 (4 - 0)
15 Jul 2019 IRI v PHI (Pool A) 5 - 0 (3 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 KAZ v NEP (Pool A) 8 - 0 (4 - 0)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
16 Jul 2019 17:20 UZB v PHI (Pool A)
16 Jul 2019 20:00 THA v TPE (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 11:20 PHI v NEP (Pool A)
17 Jul 2019 14:00 TPE v SGP (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 17:20 IRI v KAZ (Pool A
17 Jul 2019 20:00 MAS v THA (Pool B)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|3
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|3
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|4
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|5
|Nepal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|-17
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Chinese Taipei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thailand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0