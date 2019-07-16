Men's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 1 and 2
Chonburi (THA)
Results
15 Jul 2019 MAS v BAN (Pool A) 6 - 0 (4 - 0)
15 Jul 2019 TPE v SGP (Pool B) 1 - 3 (0 - 0)
15 Jul 2019 UZB v NEP (Pool B) 13 - 2 (5 - 1)
15 Jul 2019 THA v PHI (Pool A) 10 - 1 (5 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 KAZ v NEP (Pool B) 12 - 1 (6 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 IRI v BAN (Pool A) 8 - 0 (4 - 0)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
16 Jul 2019 16:00 MAS v PHI (Pool A)
16 Jul 2019 18:40 UZB v SGP (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 10:00 PHI v BAN (Pool A)
17 Jul 2019 12:40 SGP v NEP (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 16:00 TPE v KAZ (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 18:40 THA v IRI (Pool A)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Thailand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|3
|2
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|3
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|4
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|5
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|-14
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|3
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|1
|11
|3
|3
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Nepal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|25
|-22
|0