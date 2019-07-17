Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Thornbury hockey club to fold unless coach can be found

Published on Wednesday, 17 July 2019
By Huw Mabe


Thornbury Hockey Club in action last year

A South Gloucestershire hockey club in England is set to fold unless they can find a new coach by September.



Thornbury Juniors Hockey Club are in need of a coach to take training at the Castle School.

A post on the Castle School's Facebook page said: "Lots of our students play for Thornbury and it would be a real shame if this were to happen."

The team trains on Monday evenings during the winter and spring terms, and sometimes have matches on Sunday mornings.

Anyone interested should contact Miss Wichard, assistant head of PE at the Castle School, on 01454 862123.

Gazette

