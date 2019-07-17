Zoe Lorenzin







The grand finalists at the Under-21’s Australian Championships in Lismore have been decided, with both the men’s and women’s gold-medal matches to be decided later today.





In the Women’s Under-21 Championship game, Victoria will take on Queensland at 1:20pm.



Victoria beat out Western Australia in the first preliminary final, coming back in the last quarter to score two penalty goals and finish ahead 2-1.



Queensland had an easier time in their preliminary final against South Australia, easily coming out on top 2-0, with a goal in each of the second and third quarters.



Victoria’s Emily Hamilton-Smith and Queensland’s Ruby Harris both sit atop the goal scoring table with five goals each.



With both teams finishing with three wins from three in their respective pools, the final should prove to be an exciting deciding match.



In the Men’s Under-21 final, Victoria will face off against New South Wales, to be played at 3:30pm.



In their thrilling preliminary final against Western Australia, Victoria took a comfortable lead early on, but two quick goals from Western Australia levelled the field at three-quarter time.



The last quarter was played in exciting style, with Western Australia scoring another two goals, forcing Victoria to fight for the win.



However, Victoria proved too dominant, scoring three final quarter goals and going on to win the match 5-4.



Victorian Patrick Coates starred on the field with three field goals and sits comfortably atop the leading goal scorers with 11 goals.



Meanwhile New South Wales easily won their preliminary final against South Australia, 6-1.



Despite scores sitting even at half time, NSW were never really challenged and scored another five goals in the second half to claim the win.



With NSW edging out Victoria in the Pool B competition, this final will be one to watch.



You can follow the matches and catch the results on Hockey Australia’s Twitter Page or at www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com.



Hockey Australia would like to once again thank Destination NSW and Hockey NSW for their support in making this event possible.



Hockey Australia media release