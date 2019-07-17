EuroHockey Junior Championship II (Women) 2019 - Day 3
Alanya, Turkey
Results
16 Jul 2019 POL v ITA (Pool A) 0 - 0
16 Jul 2019 UKR v TUR (Pool A) 7 - 1
17 Jul 2019 SCO v AUT (Pool B) 1 - 0
17 Jul 2019 WAL v CZE (Pool B) 2 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +3)
17 Jul 2019 15:45 UKR v POL (Pool A)
17 Jul 2019 18:00 ITA v TUR (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ukraine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|6
|2
|Turkey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|3
|Italy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Poland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|2
|Wales
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Austria
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|0