EuroHockey Junior Championship II (Men) 2019 - Day 3
Plzeň Litice, Czech Republic
Results
16 Jul 2019 BLR v TUR (Pool A) 0 - 4
16 Jul 2019 CZE v IRL (Pool A) 0 - 8
Fixtures (GMT +2)
17 Jul 2019 11:15 SCO v ITA (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 13:30 POR v RUS (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 15:45 IRL v TUR (Pool A)
17 Jul 2019 18:00 BLR v CZE (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|6
|2
|Turkey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|3
|Belarus
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|4
|Czech Republic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|6
|2
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|4
|Portugal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|-11
|0