Having seen both teams record positive results in their opening matches of the U21s European Championship, England’s men recorded an encouraging 1-1 draw against a talented Belgium side whilst the women’s team fell to a 3-1 defeat to Germany in their second day of action.





The women’s team were the first of the England sides to take to the field, coming against a strong German outfit that had defeated Belarus 4-1 in their previous game.



Germany opened the scoring within the first five minutes of the game as good wing play saw the ball flashed across goal where Maren Kiefer got a touch to take it into the roof of the net.



The lead was doubled just before the end of the first quarter as Naomi Heyn knocked the ball past Miriam Pritchard in goal following a driven pass into the D.



Finding themselves two down at the half-time break, England regrouped and went toe to toe with the German’s in the second-half as both sides battled to find the target.



Holly Munro’s strike on goal from a penalty corner was well stopped by the German goalkeeper as England looked to get themselves back in the game.



England were to be rewarded for their endeavour as Nicole Bowen got a decisive touch to divert the ball over the German ‘keeper following a well worked penalty corner routine with five minutes left on the clock to halve Germany’s lead.



However, whilst pressing for a late equaliser, England were caught on the counter-attack by a ruthless German side who added gloss to the final score by tucking the ball in with less than ten seconds remaining to end the game at 3-1.





The men’s team faced a stern test coming against a powerful Belgium side and found themselves 1-0 down at half-time after Dylan Englebert’s field goal.



England rallied in the second-half and were able to restore parity with just over 15 minutes remaining as Zach Wallace scored his third goal in two games at the competition.



Wallace’s leveller ensured the final quarter would be a tense one as both teams pushed on to try and take maximum points, however, despite chances being created, neither side could find a way through to take the victory as the result remained 1-1 at the final whistle.



Next up, England’s women will face Belarus on Thursday 18th July at 8am BST whilst the men will take on Spain at 7pm BST on the same day.



