



Scotland women beat World Cup silver medalists Ireland 2-1 in Stormont in the last match of a three game contest. Lorna Cruickshank’s first goal for Scotland along with a strike by Sarah Jamieson gave the Tartan Hearts the win as they prepare for Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow next month.





Top ten ranked Ireland are also deep into preparations for competing in the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp. The previous meetings in the series between the two saw Ireland claim victory in close encounters. Scotland are missing several players including Charlotte Watson; Sarah Robertson and Amy Costello who are all playing for GB Women in Japan.



Ireland had a good start to the match but as the first quarter came to a close the Scots had reorganised and finished strongly. It saw them kick into the second quarter confidently, looking strong and put Ireland under pressure.



Scotland then took the lead half way through the second quarter when Lorna Cruickshank scored her first goal for Scotland. Jen Eadie flicked well at a penalty corner and Cruickshank touched the ball in to make it 1-0.



The third quarter saw the Scots put in a good defensive shift as the Irish pressured before a final quarter that went end-to-end.



Ireland took off their goalkeeper as they searched for an equaliser but with three minutes remaining Sarah Jamieson made the game safe when she made it 2-0. The Scots pressed the ball well and Jamieson was on hand to convert a deserved goal for her performances over the series.



Anna O’Flanagan pulled one back for Ireland in the last minute but it was Scotland’s day and they finished the series on a win with Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow fast approaching.



Scotland Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “It’s a very pleasing way to finish the series and there were good performances all over the pitch. We pressed well, looked sharp and turned the good performance into a win. Now we can put in our final preparations for the Euros in Glasgow next month – we’re really excited for a home tournament.”



