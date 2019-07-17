Women's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 2 and 3
Chonburi (THA)
Results
16 Jul 2019 KAZ v NEP (Pool A) 8 - 0 (4 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 UZB v PHI (Pool A) 11 - 0 (4 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 THA v TPE (Pool B) 8 - 0 (3 - 0)
17 Jul 2019 PHI v NEP (Pool A) 2 - 3 (1 - 1)
17 Jul 2019 TPE v SGP (Pool B) 4 - 0 (3 - 0)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
17 Jul 2019 17:20 IRI v KAZ (Pool A)
17 Jul 2019 20:00 MAS v THA (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 11:20 UZB v KAZ (Pool A)
18 Jul 2019 14:00 NEP v IRI (Pool A)
18 Jul 2019 18:40 TPE v MAS (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Uzbekistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|0
|20
|6
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|3
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|4
|Nepal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|19
|-16
|3
|5
|Philippines
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|19
|-17
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Thailand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|2
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0