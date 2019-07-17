Men's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 2 and 3
Chonburi (THA)
Results
16 Jul 2019 KAZ v NEP (Pool B) 12 - 1 (6 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 IRI v BAN (Pool A) 8 - 0 (4 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 MAS v PHI (Pool A) 20 - 1 (9 - 0)
16 Jul 2019 UZB v SGP (Pool B) 2 - 1 (0 - 0)
17 Jul 2019 PHI v BAN (Pool A) 0 - 9 (0 - 6)
17 Jul 2019 SGP v NEP (Pool B) 15 - 1 (8 - 0)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
17 Jul 2019 16:00 TPE v KAZ (Pool B)
17 Jul 2019 18:40 THA v IRI (Pool A
18 Jul 2019 12:40 UZB v KAZ (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 16:00 NEP v TPE (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 17:20 MAS v IRI (Pool A)
18 Jul 2019 20:00 BAN v THA (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|1
|25
|6
|2
|Thailand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|3
|3
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|14
|-5
|3
|5
|Philippines
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|39
|-37
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4
|15
|6
|2
|Uzbekistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|3
|12
|6
|3
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|1
|11
|3
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Nepal
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|40
|-36
|0