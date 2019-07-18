WINDHOEK - Namibia will host a developmental Russel Bartlet Mini World Cup hockey festival in Windhoek aimed at nurturing hockey skills of children at primary school level from July 19 to 20 in Windhoek.





The tournament now in its 17th year has developed into one of the top developmental hockey tournaments in the south-western African country as it targets children between the ages of 10 to 14, said the tournament's Manager of Public relations, Isack Hamata at the launch and sponsorship announcement on Wednesday.



Hamata said schools from all over Namibia enter as a country and the event is based on a World Cup or Olympic Games competition where teams represent a nominated country.



"For this year, 10 schools from all over Namibia are taking part in this event," he added.



Hamata said the benefits of sport to young people are numerous and have been told repeatedly.



"Studies have shown that children who play sports perform better at school. It is also within the sport that peer status and peer acceptance is established and developed," he added.



Last year the festival saw a large turnout of more than 500 children in action with the participating schools representing various countries as has become a tradition in the Mini World Cup.



Xinhua