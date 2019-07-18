Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Applications open for England & GB Assistant Coaches

Published on Thursday, 18 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
View Comments


Russell Garcia (L) and Danny Kerry

England and Great Britain (GB) Hockey is looking to appoint two exceptional assistant coaches (one per gender) to support the ongoing development and performance of the men’s and senior women’s GB teams.



The posts will be appointed on a contract basis and will be required to support training and competition in the lead up to, and including, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For more information click here.

Great Britain Hockey media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.