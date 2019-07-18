

Russell Garcia (L) and Danny Kerry



England and Great Britain (GB) Hockey is looking to appoint two exceptional assistant coaches (one per gender) to support the ongoing development and performance of the men’s and senior women’s GB teams.





The posts will be appointed on a contract basis and will be required to support training and competition in the lead up to, and including, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



For more information click here.



Great Britain Hockey media release