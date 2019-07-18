

Action from England U18 Boys at the Six Nations Tournament. Credit gpfoto.ie



After a strong first half performance England Under-18 Boys lost out 3-2 to hosts The Netherlands at the Six Nations Tournament in Eindhoven on Wednesday afternoon.





After an even first half England took the lead through a Tom Stevenson field goal on 21 minutes. Good pressure enabled England to push into the D and after scrappy defence he tidied up with a great shot.



However, The Netherlands came out fighting for the third quarter, and levelled on 33 minutes after a penalty corner breakdown. They took the lead five minutes later from open play before making it 3-1 with a 44th minute penalty corner.



England managed to dig in and stem the flow of goals from the hosts, and pulled one back on 47 minutes through Tom Moorhouse after some good interplay saw him set free in the D.



Head Coach Jody Paul said afterwards: “It was a really good first half but we unfortunately let ourselves down in the third quarter. But the boys proved to themselves that they could pick themselves back up, and at least got one goal back in the last quarter.”



Germany awaits England in their next match on Friday, starting at 1.20pm UK time.



England U18 Boys 2 (1)

Netherlands U18 Boys 3 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release