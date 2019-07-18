Zoe Lorenzin







New South Wales and Queensland have been crowned Australian Champions at the Under-21 Championships which concluded in Lismore on Wednesday.





In the men’s competition, NSW beat out Victoria 2-1 in the final to claim the gold medal.



Victoria opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal from Craig Marais, before NSW responded with their own in the second quarter from Sam Gray.



A penalty goal from Ky Willott in the third quarter saw NSW take the lead, which they then held on to until the end.



In the men’s bronze medal match, WA easily claimed the victory over SA, winning 4-0.



In the women’s grand final, it was Queensland that took the win over Victoria, 2-1.



Queensland took the lead early on with two penalty goals in the second quarter, one each from Jade Smith and Morgan Mathison, allowing them to lead 2-0 at half time.



Victoria responded with a penalty goal of their own from Madison Scott in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.



In the women’s bronze medal match, it was once again WA who claimed the bronze medal over SA, 1-0.



Queensland claimed the men’s Play the Whistle award, while the women’s Play the Whistle award was won by the ACT.



All results and match information can be found at Hockey Australia’s Twitter Page and also at https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions.



Hockey Australia would like to once again thank Destination NSW and Hockey NSW for their support in making this event possible.



Hockey Australia media release