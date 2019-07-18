



Scotland U21 Women beat Austria 1-0 to qualify for the next round of Women’s U21 EuroHockey Championship II in Alanya, Turkey. A Lexi Sabatelli goal was the difference as the Scots clocked their third clean sheet in a row in the tournament.





Scotland struck an early goal, which set the tone for the contest. Kat Booth did well in the build-up; she had a shot rebound to her before adjusting her feet and picking out Lexi Sabatelli, who struck the ball first time scored to make it 1-0 after eight minutes.



The Scots were on top for the first half before going down to ten players with five minutes of the quarter remaining. An Austrian onslaught began but Scotland looked comfortable with a deep defence. Jess Buchanan made an outstanding save at her top right corner; a shot from the top of the D glanced off a stick and Buchanan managed to get to the ball and touch it over the bar. Scotland retained their lead at half time.



Eve Pearson came close to adding a second for Scotland in the third quarter; she dribbled into the D from the right, and her shot beat the goalkeeper all ends up, but the ball crashed against the post and bounced clear.



Lunjika Nyirenda forced the goalkeeper into making a good save as Scotland threatened towards the end of the match, but the match ended 1-0 and put Scotland into the next round.



Scotland U21 Women Head Coach Neil Menzies said, “We’re really pleased with the result and to have qualified for the next round. Having three clean sheets is also really pleasing, we’re dealt really well with what’s been thrown at us so far in the tournament.



“It was a good game and we were clearly on top for good periods of play. There were times where we needed a deep defence but we’ve been defending really well. We’re can look forward to the next round now.”



