EuroHockey Junior Championship II (Women) 2019 - Day 4
Alanya, Turkey
Results
17 Jul 2019 09:00 SCO v AUT (Pool B) 1 - 0
17 Jul 2019 11:15 WAL v CZE (Pool B) 3 - 0
17 Jul 2019 15:45 UKR v POL (Pool A) 7 - 4
17 Jul 2019 18:00 ITA v TUR (Pool A) 4 - 1
Fixtures (GMT +3)
19 Jul 2019 09:00 POL v AUT (Pool C)
19 Jul 2019 11:15 TUR v CZE (Pool C)
19 Jul 2019 15:45 UKR v SCO (Semi Final 1)
19 Jul 2019 18:00 WAL v ITA (Semi Final 2)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ukraine
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|6
|10
|9
|2
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Turkey
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Wales
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|3
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|4
|Austria
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|0