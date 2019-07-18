



Scotland U21 Men qualified for the next stage of Men’s U21 EuroHockey Championship II despite a 3-2 defeat to Italy. The Scots lost the match after a late comeback just fell short, and then a 9-1 win for Russia over Portugal meant Scotland came second in the Pool on goal difference.





Italy had a strong opening quarter and took the lead five minutes into the match when a low penalty corner by Manuel Mondo struck the backboard for 1-0.



The Italians had a number of penalty corner opportunities and prompted a great diving save low at the left post by Douglas Gourley.



Another penalty corner for the Italians saw the score go to 2-0 as the first quarter neared an end. Mondo again picked his spot in the bottom left corner to double their lead.



Early in the second quarter Italy was awarded another penalty corner and it resulted in their third goal. This time Pietro Lago deflected the ball into the roof of the net for 3-0, which was how it finished at half time.



Scotland played their way back into the contest in the third quarter but found the Italian defence stubborn and difficult to break down. Then, they pulled one back. A penalty corner routine saw Cammy Golden flick the ball low into the net to make it 3-1.



Then in the final quarter the Scots scored again – a second for Golden. The forward forced the ball home at the second attempt from a penalty corner to pull it back to 3-2.



The Scots battled to the end but Italy held on for the win. Scotland still finished second in the Pool on goal difference and qualify for the next stage of Men’s U21 EuroHockey Championship II in Plzen Litice.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “It’s disappointing not to top the Pool but you can’t take anything away from Italy today. In the first ten minutes we didn’t carry out all the things we’ve been talking about.



“The second half was much more positive for us, and it is pleasing how clinical we were in our finishing. The players battled back from three goals down but we gave ourselves a tough mountain to climb and lost the match.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release