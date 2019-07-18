



Guy Sarratt’s perfect hat trick saw Ireland’s Under-21 easily top their EuroHockey Junior Championships II group with a 7-1 win over Turkey in Plzen Litice.





He netted from a penalty corner, a penalty stroke and from play as Denis Pritchard’s side continue to grow into the tournament, running up 18 goals in their three games to date.



David Mawhinney touched in the first goal after just 26 seconds before the Turks – who had already qualified for the semi-finals, too – had touched the ball as Alex Tinney’s direct ball from the back found Ali Empey who reversed into the circle for a lovely move.



Sarratt’s first goal arrived before three minutes were up before Turkey had a strong spell, winning five penalty corners in quick succession.



They could not find a way past Luke Roleston and the corner chargers as Ireland took a little while to refocus before going 3-0 ahead in the 14th minute via Callum Robson’s smash.



Mert Taskaya got one back from Turkey’s sixth corner but Ireland got over the temporary blip with Sarratt coverting a stroke. Ali Empey swept home the next after his older brother Conor’s first phase dart into the danger zone fell his way.



Like the 8-0 win over the Czech Republic, five first half goals were followed by none in the third quarter but Sarratt did complete his treble with a neat piece of skill to lay on the sixth goal with 10 minutes to go. Ben Johnson completed the rout with a drag-flick.



The win sets up a Friday semi-final date with Scotland who Ireland beat four times in their warm-up matches earlier this month – victory would guarantee promotion to the A division.



Men’s EuroHockey Junior Championships II, Pool A



Ireland 7 (G Sarratt 3, D Mawhinney, A Empey, C Robson, B Johnson) Turkey 1 (M Taskaya)



Ireland: L Roleston, G Sarratt, L Witherow, A Empey, C Robson, A Flynn, C Empey, M Samuel, D Mawhinney, H MacMahon, A Tinney



Subs: B Johnson, S McCabe B O’Grady, M Crookshanks, S Hyland, M Walker, J McCabe



Turkey: A Turna, A Ceker, M Elagoz, C Aydin, M Demirel, F Atas, M Taskaya, M Ekinci, K Donmez, M Kaya



Subs: I Bakar, S Aydogan, V Gurler, H Erdogan, N Cilkiz, M Keskin, E Durmus



Pool A standings: 1. Ireland 9pts (+9) 2. Turkey 6pts (+6) 3. Belarus 3pts (-4) 4. Czech Republic 0pts (-12)



The Hook