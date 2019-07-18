EuroHockey Junior Championship II (Men) 2019 - Day 4
Plzeň Litice, Czech Republic
Results
17 Jul 2019 SCO v ITA (Pool B) 2 - 3
17 Jul 2019 POR v RUS (Pool B) 1 - 9
17 Jul 2019 IRL v TUR (Pool A) 7 - 1
17 Jul 2019 BLR v CZE (Pool A) 4 - 2
Fixtures (GMT +2)
19 Jul 2019 10:15 BLR v ITA (Pool C)
19 Jul 2019 12:30 CZE v POR (Pool C)
19 Jul 2019 14:45 IRL v SCO (Semi Final 1)
19 Jul 2019 17:00 RUS v TUR (Semi Final 2)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|2
|16
|9
|2
|Turkey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|8
|0
|6
|3
|Belarus
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|4
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|15
|-12
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|8
|7
|6
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|6
|7
|6
|3
|Italy
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|6
|5
|6
|4
|Portugal
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|21
|-19
|0