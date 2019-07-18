Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Junior Championship Women 2019 - Day 5

Published on Thursday, 18 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
Valencia, Spain

Results

17 Jul 2019     NED v RUS (Pool A)     9 - 0
17 Jul 2019     IRL v ESP (Pool A)         0 - 4

Fixtures (GMT +2)

18 Jul 2019 09:00     ENG v BLR (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 11:15     BEL v GER (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 17:45     ESP v NED (Pool A)
18 Jul 2019 20:00     FRA v IRL (Pool A)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 20 1 19 9
2 Spain 3 3 0 0 11 3 8 9
3 Russia 4 2 0 2 6 15 -9 6
4 France 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0
5 Ireland 3 0 0 3 1 10 -9 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 2 2 0 0 7 2 5 6
2 Belgium 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2
3 England 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1
4 Belarus 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3  

FIH Match Centre

