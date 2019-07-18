EuroHockey Junior Championship Women 2019 - Day 5
Valencia, Spain
Results
17 Jul 2019 NED v RUS (Pool A) 9 - 0
17 Jul 2019 IRL v ESP (Pool A) 0 - 4
Fixtures (GMT +2)
18 Jul 2019 09:00 ENG v BLR (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 11:15 BEL v GER (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 17:45 ESP v NED (Pool A)
18 Jul 2019 20:00 FRA v IRL (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|1
|19
|9
|2
|Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|9
|3
|Russia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|6
|4
|France
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|5
|Ireland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Belgium
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|England
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|4
|Belarus
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3