





The South African Hockey Association are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with Tac Pulse as a sponsor for the CTM Premier Hockey League and the African Road to Tokyo Event in Stellenbosch.





As part of the sponsorship Tac Pulse will provide paramedical support to both events ensuring rapid medical intervention in the event of an injury to any of the players. Going a step further Tac Pulse have also agreed to have an ambulance available as well as a gazebo set up in case any members of the public require support.



With player and fan safety of optimum importance, the South African Hockey Association are delighted to have Tac Pulse Emergency Response Services on board. SA Hockey Association head of events, Josie Milella expressed her delight:



“We are delighted to welcome Tac Pulse on board. The safety of our players, coaches, officials and fans is of paramount importance and Tac Pulse Emergency Services bring a level of quality that allows us to rest easy. Now that they are protecting the bodies, we can focus on the hockey!”



For more information on Tac Pulse and their services offered, check out their website at https://www.tac-pulse.co.za/home/



SA Hockey Association media release