Women's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 3 and 4
Chonburi (THA)
Results
17 Jul 2019 PHI v NEP (Pool A) 2 - 3 (1 - 1)
17 Jul 2019 TPE v SGP (Pool B) 4 - 0 (3 - 0)
17 Jul 2019 IRI v KAZ (Pool A) 0 - 6 (0 - 3)
17 Jul 2019 MAS v THA (Pool B) 1 - 2 (0 - 2)
18 Jul 2019 11:20 UZB v KAZ (Pool A) 2 - 7 (0 - 2)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
18 Jul 2019 14:00 NEP v IRI (Pool A)
18 Jul 2019 18:40 TPE v MAS (Pool B)
19 Jul 2019 12:40 IRI v UZB (Pool A)
19 Jul 2019 16:00 KAZ v PHI (Pool A)
19 Jul 2019 18:40 THA v SGP (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|2
|19
|9
|2
|Uzbekistan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|22
|7
|15
|6
|3
|Iran
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|7
|3
|6
|4
|Nepal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|24
|-20
|3
|5
|Philippines
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|19
|-17
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Thailand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0