Bangladesh's Russel Mahmud Jimmy in action during their Indoor Asia Cup Hockey match against Philippines in Thailand Wednesday AFC



Bangladesh clinched their first ever win in the Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in style after handing Philippines a colossal defeat of 9-0 in their third match in Chon Buri, Thailand Wednesday.





This is the first time Bangladesh are taking part in the six-a-side indoor format of Asia Cup but it was not a smooth journey at the beginning as they conceded a total of 14 goals without scoring any during their defeats in the first two matches against favorites Iran and Malaysia.



Mainul Islam Kaushik stole the show in the side's historic win as he struck a total of six goals, including five in the first half where Bangladesh led 6-0.



Russel Mahmud Jimmy netted a brace while Ashraful Islam added the other from a penalty corner.



With the win, Bangladesh kept their hope alive of playing the 5th or 7th-place deciding match after they conclude their group stage campaign against host Thailand at the same venue Thursday.



