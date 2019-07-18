Men's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 3 and 4
Chonburi (THA)
Results
17 Jul 2019 PHI v BAN (Pool A) 0 - 9 (0 - 6)
17 Jul 2019 SGP v NEP (Pool B) 15 - 1 (8 - 0)
17 Jul 2019 TPE v KAZ (Pool B) 1 - 10 (1 - 6)
17 Jul 2019 THA v IRI (Pool A) 2 - 7 (1 - 5)
18 Jul 2019 UZB v KAZ (Pool B) 1 - 4 (1 - 1)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
18 Jul 2019 16:00 NEP v TPE (Pool B)
18 Jul 2019 17:20 MAS v IRI (Pool A)
18 Jul 2019 20:00 BAN v THA (Pool A)
19 Jul 2019 11:20 TPE v UZB (Pool B)
19 Jul 2019 14:00 IRI v PHI (Pool A)
19 Jul 2019 17:20 KAZ v SGP (Pool B)
19 Jul 2019 20:00 THA v MAS (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|1
|25
|6
|2
|Iran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2
|13
|6
|3
|Thailand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|8
|4
|3
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|14
|-5
|3
|5
|Philippines
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|39
|-37
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|26
|3
|23
|9
|2
|Singapore
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4
|15
|6
|3
|Uzbekistan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|7
|9
|6
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|13
|-11
|0
|5
|Nepal
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|40
|-36
|0