PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) are set to hire Italian international Marta de Guio to strengthen their coaching department.





KLHA president Datuk Seri Megat Shahriman Zaharudin said De Guio would work as their youth coach for six months, taking care of the Under-8 and Under-16 programmes.



Megat said De Guio, who has made 84 appearances for Italy, would work together with the local coaches.



“We want the team to experience the European style hockey from the grassroot level. This is one of our initiatives to provide our young players the needed exposure,” said Megat.



“We’ve offered her the job but she has two weeks to decide.



“If there results are good, we will extend her contract to another six months.



“We should take the opportunity to use De Guio’s expertise. We’ll not disregard the local coaches but all will work together.



Meanwhile, De Guio said she was keen to share her knowledge.



“There are talented and skilful players here but their standard can be further improved,” she said.



The Star of Malaysia