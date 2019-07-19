

Action from England U18 Girls at the Six Nations Tournament. Credit gpfoto.ie



England Under-18 Girls battled to a 2-2 draw with hosts the Netherlands in the Six Nations Tournament on Wednesday evening in Eindhoven.





Having led 2-0 shortly after half time, England found themselves under spells of intense pressure from the Dutch outfit, but held on to a draw. While it was an all-round team effort, goalkeeper Zara Rose made some great saves to keep England in the game.



“The girls were really gutted not to win the game,” said Head Coach Sarah Kelleher. “But actually it’s a great result for us and a good feeling to have. They played really well and can be proud of their performance.



“To hold on to a draw was an important step for them because the Dutch had us under a lot of pressure.”



England took an early lead when, after being awarded a penalty corner shortly after the push back, Kitty Chapple found the net.



The Netherlands stepped up their pressure, but England held on and shortly after the third quarter had started they doubled their lead.



The ball came into the D and a reverse stick shot from Darcy Bourne was lifted off a Dutch stick to waist height, from where Martha Taylor blasted it high into the net.



England continued to be a threat and had chances to make it three-nil, but instead it was the hosts who were next to score with a field goal on 42 minutes followed by a penalty corner two minutes later.



England found themselves under pressure with a yellow card and an injury leaving them short-handed, but they dug in and held on for the win.



Germany awaits England in their next match on Friday, starting at 1.20pm UK time.



England U18 Girls 2 (1)

Netherlands U18 Girls 2 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release