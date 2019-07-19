Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Irish JAG sides push Germany at Volvo 6 Nations

Published on Friday, 19 July 2019
Ireland’s underage teams face into their penultimate games of the Volvo 6 Nations in Eindhoven with all four teams taking on Belgium on Friday



It follows a number of close-run defeats at the hands of Germany on Wednesday.

On the boys side, Evan Jennings gave the Under-18s a 1-0 lead in the second quarter before the Germans got a controversial equaliser and they moved ahead 2-1 at half-time.

Ireland did have the ball in the net on the hooter but it was deemed after the end of the period. They ended losing 4-1 but not before hitting the post in a competitive second half.

At Under-16 level, it was another well-fought battle. Germany went 1-0 after seven minutes but Ireland were back on terms via a Craig Mackay penalty corner in the second half.

Germany moved back in front in the fourth quarter but Matthew Aughey tied it up at 2-2 with six minutes to go. But two goals in the last three minutes saw the Germans nab the points 4-2.

On the girls side, the Under-16s endured a tough day out with a 10-0 defeat but the Under-18s pushed their illustrious counterparts all the way with Olivia Mullan scoring in a 2-1 defeat.

Girls

Under-18: Ireland 1 (O Mullan) Germany 2
Under-16: Ireland 0 Germany 10

Friday

Under-18: Ireland V Belgium, Eindhoven, 9.40am
Under-16: Ireland V Belgium, Eindhoven, 3pm

Boys

Under-18: Ireland 1 (E Jennings) Germany 4
Under-16: Ireland 2 (M Aughey, C Mackay) Germany 4

Friday

Under-18: Ireland V Belgium, Eindhoven, 11.20am
Under-16: Ireland V Belgium, Eindhoven, 2.40pm

