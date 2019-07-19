EuroHockey Junior Championship II (Men) 2019 - Day 6
Plzeň Litice, Czech Republic
Fixtures (GMT +2)
19 Jul 2019 10:15 BLR v ITA (Pool C)
9 Jul 2019 12:30 CZE v POR (Pool C)
19 Jul 2019 14:45 IRL v SCO (Semi Final 1)
19 Jul 2019 17:00 RUS v TUR (Semi Final 2)
20 Jul 2019 09:15 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (Pool C)
20 Jul 2019 11:30 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (Pool C)
20 Jul 2019 13:45 Loser Semi Final 1 v Loser Semi Final 2 (3rd/4th Place)
20 Jul 2019 16:00 Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2 (Final)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|2
|16
|9
|2
|Turkey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|8
|0
|6
|3
|Belarus
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|4
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|15
|-12
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|8
|7
|6
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|6
|7
|6
|3
|Italy
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|6
|5
|6
|4
|Portugal
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|21
|-19
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|4
|Portugal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0