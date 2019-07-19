Plzeň Litice, Czech Republic



Fixtures (GMT +2)



19 Jul 2019 10:15 BLR v ITA (Pool C)

9 Jul 2019 12:30 CZE v POR (Pool C)

19 Jul 2019 14:45 IRL v SCO (Semi Final 1)

19 Jul 2019 17:00 RUS v TUR (Semi Final 2)



20 Jul 2019 09:15 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (Pool C)

20 Jul 2019 11:30 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (Pool C)

20 Jul 2019 13:45 Loser Semi Final 1 v Loser Semi Final 2 (3rd/4th Place)

20 Jul 2019 16:00 Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2 (Final)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ireland 3 3 0 0 18 2 16 9 2 Turkey 3 2 0 1 8 8 0 6 3 Belarus 3 1 0 2 5 9 -4 3 4 Czech Republic 3 0 0 3 3 15 -12 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Russia 3 2 0 1 15 8 7 6 2 Scotland 3 2 0 1 13 6 7 6 3 Italy 3 2 0 1 11 6 5 6 4 Portugal 3 0 0 3 2 21 -19 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Italy 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 2 Belarus 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 3 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 4 Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

