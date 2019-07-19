

Photo credit - Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



England’s women’s team finished third in their Junior EuroHockey Championship group following a 2-2 draw with Belarus meaning victory over Russia on Sunday will guarantee the team a place at the 2021 Junior World Cup.





Having taken the lead just after the start of the second quarter thanks to Jen Park, who guided the ball into the back of the net from a penalty corner, England looked good value for their 1-0 lead going into the half-time break.



Pushing for another goal with good attacking intent, the team were rewarded for their efforts as Vicki McCabe’s field goal doubled the lead with little over ten minutes remaining.







Following the setback, Belarus roared into life, replying immediately after going two behind with a goal from a penalty corner. The team refused to lie down and found an equaliser with just five minutes remaining as Belarus again made the most of their strength from set pieces to level the game and secure a 2-2 draw.



With Belgium and Germany drawing 1-1 in the other match in the Pool, England finished third and will play their final game of the competition at 8am BST on Sunday in the 5th/6th place match against Russia.







England Hockey Board Media release