EuroHockey Junior Championship Women 2019 - Day 6
Valencia, Spain
Results
18 Jul 2019 ENG v BLR (Pool B) 2 - 2
18 Jul 2019 BEL v GER (Pool B) 1 - 1
18 Jul 2019 ESP v NED (Pool A) 1 - 4
18 Jul 2019 FRA v IRL (Pool A) 0 - 1
19 July is a rest day
Fixtures (GMT +2)
20 Jul 2019 09:00 BLR v FRA
20 Jul 2019 11:15 NED v BEL (Semi-Final 1)
20 Jul 2019 13:30 GER v ESP (Semi-Final 2)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|0
|0
|24
|2
|22
|12
|2
|Spain
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|7
|5
|9
|3
|Russia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|6
|4
|Ireland
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|5
|France
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|7
|2
|Belgium
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|England
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|4
|Belarus
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|2