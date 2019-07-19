

Photo credit - Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



An evenly contested opening-half saw both sides unable to make a breakthrough despite creating numerous dangerous chances.





England enjoyed a sustained period of pressure during the opening 30 minutes, recording a number of consecutive penalty corners but failing to find a way to convert them into goals.



Needing at least a draw to secure second position in their group for a place at the semi-finals of the competition, England were looking resilient in defence as they repelled the threat posed by Spain who were looking to keep their 100% win record intact after consecutive victories over Belgium and Poland.







England put themselves in the driver’s seat when Edward Way put the side ahead from a penalty corner with 40 minutes on the clock in what was another closely fought half of hockey.



However, despite England looking strong in defence through the match, Spain were able to get on the scoresheet with a last-minute equaliser to ensure they would top the group with both sides moving on to the semi-finals and securing a place at the 2021 Junior World Cup.



The result means that England emerge from the group stages unbeaten having drawn against Spain and Belgium whilst also beating Poland. Next up England will face the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Saturday 20 July at 5pm BST.







England Hockey Board Media release