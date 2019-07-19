EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019 - Day 5
Valencia, Spain
Results
18 Jul 2019 BEL v POL (Pool A) 6 - 0
18 Jul 2019 AUT v GER (Pool B) 2 - 9
18 Jul 2019 NED v FRA (Pool B) 0 - 0
18 Jul 2019 ESP v ENG (Pool A) 1 - 1
19 July is a rest day
Fixtures (GMT +2)
20 Jul 2019 09:00 POL v AUT (Pool C
20 Jul 2019 11:15 BEL v FRA (Pool C)
20 Jul 2019 15:45 ESP v GER (SF 1)
20 Jul 2019 18:00 NED v ENG (SF 2)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|England
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|18
|-15
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|1
|11
|7
|2
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|5
|14
|6
|3
|France
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|10
|-3
|4
|4
|Austria
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|25
|-22
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|4
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0