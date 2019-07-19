Valencia, Spain



Results



18 Jul 2019 BEL v POL (Pool A) 6 - 0

18 Jul 2019 AUT v GER (Pool B) 2 - 9

18 Jul 2019 NED v FRA (Pool B) 0 - 0

18 Jul 2019 ESP v ENG (Pool A) 1 - 1



19 July is a rest day



Fixtures (GMT +2)



20 Jul 2019 09:00 POL v AUT (Pool C

20 Jul 2019 11:15 BEL v FRA (Pool C)

20 Jul 2019 15:45 ESP v GER (SF 1)

20 Jul 2019 18:00 NED v ENG (SF 2)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Spain 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7 2 England 3 1 2 0 8 4 4 5 3 Belgium 3 1 1 1 7 3 4 4 4 Poland 3 0 0 3 3 18 -15 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 12 1 11 7 2 Germany 3 2 0 1 19 5 14 6 3 France 3 1 1 1 7 10 -3 4 4 Austria 3 0 0 3 3 25 -22 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 6 1 5 3 3 Austria 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 4 Poland 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

