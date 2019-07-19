



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – July 18, 2019 – The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee today announced the U.S. Pan American Team that will compete at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 from July 26 to August 11 in Peru. The current U.S. roster is comprised of 321 men and 325 women, which includes the preliminary eight athletes for the women’s artistic gymnastics team that will be trimmed to five by next week to complete the final 643-member roster.





Team USA consists of 36 sports across 17 days of competition, including field hockey. Click below for rosters for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams.











