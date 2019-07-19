Women's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 4 and 5
Chonburi (THA)
Results
18 Jul 2019 UZB v KAZ (Pool A) 2 - 7 (0 - 2)
18 Jul 2019 NEP v IRI (Pool A) 1 - 5 (0 - 3)
18 Jul 2019 TPE v MAS (Pool B) 0 - 2 (0 - 0)
19 Jul 2019 IRI v UZB (Pool A) 1 - 4 (0 - 3)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
19 Jul 2019 16:00 KAZ v PHI (Pool A)
19 Jul 2019 18:40 THA v SGP (Pool B)
20 Jul 2019 12:30 5th Pool A v 4th Pool B (7/9th)
20 Jul 2019 15:30 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (SF)
20 Jul 2019 17:00 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (SF)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|2
|19
|9
|2
|Uzbekistan
|4
|3
|0
|1
|26
|8
|18
|9
|3
|Iran
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|11
|0
|6
|4
|Nepal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|24
|-20
|3
|5
|Philippines
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|19
|-17
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Thailand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0