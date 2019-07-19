Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 4 and 5

Published on Friday, 19 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 60
View Comments

Chonburi (THA)

Results

18 Jul 2019     UZB v KAZ (Pool B)     1 - 4 (1 - 1)
18 Jul 2019     NEP v TPE (Pool B)         6 - 7 (5 - 5)
18 Jul 2019     MAS v IRI (Pool A)         1 - 4 (0 - 2)
18 Jul 2019     BAN v THA (Pool A)     1 - 3 (0 - 2)

19 Jul 2019     TPE v UZB (Pool B)     2 - 7 (1 - 5)
19 Jul 2019     IRI v PHI (Pool A)         18 - 2 (9 - 1)

Fixtures (GMT +7)

19 Jul 2019 17:20     KAZ v SGP (Pool B)
19 Jul 2019 20:00     THA v MAS (Pool A)

20 Jul 2019 11:00     5th Pool A v 5th Pool B (9/10th)
20 Jul 2019 14:00     4th Pool A v 4th Pool B (7/8th)
20 Jul 2019 18:30     1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (SF)
20 Jul 2019 20:00     1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (SF)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Iran 4 4 0 0 37 5 32 12
2 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 27 5 22 6
3 Thailand 3 2 0 1 15 9 6 6
4 Bangladesh 4 1 0 3 10 17 -7 3
5 Philippines 4 0 0 4 4 57 -53 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Kazakhstan 3 3 0 0 26 3 23 9
2 Uzbekistan 4 3 0 1 23 9 14 9
3 Singapore 3 2 0 1 19 4 15 6
4 Chinese Taipei 4 1 0 3 11 26 -15 3
5 Nepal 4 0 0 4 10 47 -37 0

FIH Match Centre

