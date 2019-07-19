Men's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 4 and 5
Chonburi (THA)
Results
18 Jul 2019 UZB v KAZ (Pool B) 1 - 4 (1 - 1)
18 Jul 2019 NEP v TPE (Pool B) 6 - 7 (5 - 5)
18 Jul 2019 MAS v IRI (Pool A) 1 - 4 (0 - 2)
18 Jul 2019 BAN v THA (Pool A) 1 - 3 (0 - 2)
19 Jul 2019 TPE v UZB (Pool B) 2 - 7 (1 - 5)
19 Jul 2019 IRI v PHI (Pool A) 18 - 2 (9 - 1)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
19 Jul 2019 17:20 KAZ v SGP (Pool B)
19 Jul 2019 20:00 THA v MAS (Pool A)
20 Jul 2019 11:00 5th Pool A v 5th Pool B (9/10th)
20 Jul 2019 14:00 4th Pool A v 4th Pool B (7/8th)
20 Jul 2019 18:30 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (SF)
20 Jul 2019 20:00 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (SF)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Iran
|4
|4
|0
|0
|37
|5
|32
|12
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|27
|5
|22
|6
|3
|Thailand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|9
|6
|6
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|0
|3
|10
|17
|-7
|3
|5
|Philippines
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|57
|-53
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|26
|3
|23
|9
|2
|Uzbekistan
|4
|3
|0
|1
|23
|9
|14
|9
|3
|Singapore
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4
|15
|6
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|1
|0
|3
|11
|26
|-15
|3
|5
|Nepal
|4
|0
|0
|4
|10
|47
|-37
|0