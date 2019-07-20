Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Walmiki brothers: A mother’s diktat

Published on Saturday, 20 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 25
A thunderous reverse-flick from forward Yuvraj gives Bengaluru United Hockey Club the lead against South Central Railway in the Bengaluru Hockey super division championship here on Friday.



His younger brother, midfielder Devinder, is among the first to run over and congratulate him.

“If Yuvraj doesn’t score a goal, I get into trouble because our mother scolds me for not passing the ball and creating chances for him,” Devinder laughs and says.

Yuvraj nods in agreement. “I call my mother after every match.

“If I don’t score a goal, my mother bluntly says that I am not fit to be a striker. So it’s imperative for me to keep finding the net, or else we’ll be in big trouble when we return to our home in Mumbai,” Yuvraj says.

he Hindu

 

